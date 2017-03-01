David/Margaret Dowe Netball Tournament Results

In the latest round of matches played yesterday in the Peter David/Margaret Dowe Netball Tournament, there were wins for Wesley College, Suzuki Super Strikers, Jet Stars and Young Generations.

Wesley College, campaigning in the junior segment, defeated Anglican High School 11-8.

In the Senior Division Suzuki Super Strikers were back to winning ways and led throughout against AHS to win 38-7.

Jet Stars also got back to winning ways with a 25-goal win over Under 16’s.

After playing out a 5-5 first quarter draw, Jet Stars pulled away in the other quarters to win 34-9.

In the final game of the night, Young Generations registered their first win of the tournament, with a 20-19 thriller over Christian Strikers.

The teams played to a 5-5 draw in the first quarter but Young Generations were up 1 in the half 8-7.

Scores were again leveled in the third 12-12, setting up an interesting final quarter.

Despite their best efforts, Christian Strikers fell short by 1 at the final whistle.

The tournament continues Friday.

