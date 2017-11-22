Wanted Man – Kim Timothy Hamilton

Police is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 38 year-old Kim Hamilton, alias “Randy Hamilton of Calliste, St. George.

Police say Hamilton is wanted for questioning in relation to the offence of wounding.

He’s six feet in height, slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone seeing Hamilton or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, C.I.D. at telephone number 440-3921, police control 440-3999, South St. George Police Station at 444-4454, or Police Emergency 911.

Police say Hamilton may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

