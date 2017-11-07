Six Parties And One Independent Candidate Sign Code Of Conduct

Reports are that some six political parties and one independent candidate today signed off on civil Society’s Code of Political that it has drawn up for the upcoming general election.

The political parties and prospective independent candidates were at the Public workers’ Union building this afternoon giving legitimacy to the document crafted by civic organizations, which say they are expecting civil conduct from all engaged at election time.

In anticipation of the campaign they have come up with what can be said as rules to guide the process free from what transpired in the past as inflammatory and insightful language and mud-slinging.

The Code of Conduct is depending on a clean political campaign but it may appear that some political parties have reservation in committing to the framework, since they feel cheated and betrayed by architects to process in previous elections.

It said that the document was drawn up by civil society organizations, which would have played that role before, hoping to encourage the discussion on issues and causing the political parties and officials to be accountable for their behavior, with standards the Nation can uphold.

Of the many political parties in Grenada only six and one independent candidate signed the charter.

Among them are the Grenada Progressive Movement, the Grenada Empowerment Movement, the National Democratic Congress, the beginning and the Movement for Independent candidates.

John R. A. Fletcher is the independent candidate who gave support to the Code.

