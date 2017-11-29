Seed” Payment Schedule For December 2017

The Ministry of Social Development and Housing is informing its SEED Program beneficiaries of its payment schedule for December.

A release has been sent out indicating that payments will commence from Thursday 14thDecember for five (5) working days, which includes the 14th , 15th , 18th , 19th and Wednesday 20th December 2017.

Recipients are asked to take note of the schedule, since it will be the only payment period for the month of December.

In addition, the Social Development Ministry gives a special reminder to parents of students who are SEED recipients, to collect their children’s benefits during this period.

It’s reported that payments would be made as normal, at the Treasury and all District Revenue Offices.

