Schools To Be Closed And Other Information

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to monitor the weather with the technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

In response to Potential Tropical Cyclone #2, a meeting of the National Emergency Advisory Council (NEAC) was held this morning at 8 am.

The following decision was made:

• That all schools be closed at 12 noon today Monday 19th June, 2017.

• It was also decided that the NEAC will convene at 11a.m to make decisions regarding actions to be taken by the general population.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the state of Grenada overnight Monday into Tuesday morning with moderate to strong convection and thundershowers. The disturbance is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 50 to 125 millimeters over the Windward Islands. Gusty winds, flash flooding and landslides are possible.

A NaDMA takes this opportunity to remind us all that we should continue to be prepared at all times for all emergencies. Persons to the south of the island and those living in flood prone areas are asked to be especially vigilant.

If you have not yet done so, it is a good time to ensure that all drains and water ways around your property are cleared from all obstructions and that you have in place your hurricane plan and preparedness kit.

The Agency in collaboration with the Meteorological Services will continue to monitor this Tropical Warning and will update the public as necessary.

For addition information, please contact the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) on 440-8390-4 & 440-0838, or email address nadma@spiceisle.com. NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

