Miss Grenada is the winner of the first ever Miss Caribbean United pageant

Samantha Francis from the Parish of St. George, the 2016 Grenada Carnival Queen, walked away with the Miss Caribbean United Pageant title last week-end.

Samantha beat back a field of eight contestants.

She won three of the five awards at stake…best swimwear; best talent and best evening wear.

Miss congeniality went to the contestant representing Nevis, Xarriah Browne, and the best final question to the contestant from Trinidad and Tobago, Djennicia Francis.

Samantha was adjudged winner of the show with 588 points; followed by , Djennicia Francis of Trinidad and Tobago (557); Miss St. Kitts, Shantara Charles (520); Bebiana Mangal of St. Lucia 4th (510) and Miss Venezuela, Michelle Sinmunes in 5th spot on 501 points.

