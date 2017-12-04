Media Workers Rewarded For Their Work

12 categories were awarded at the 10th Annual Digicel/MWAG awards on Sunday December 3rd 2017.
These are the winners:
Best Agriculture Story – Abigeil McIntyre (GIS)
Business Story – Abigeil McIntyre (GIS)
Best Parliament Story – Gerard Joseph (MTV)
Best Sports Story – Tonnia St. Louis Lawrence (MTV)
Current Affairs/Feature Program – Annette Moore (GIS)
Best Entertainment Story – Rickisha St. Louis (GIS)
Best Feature Story – Gennil Reuben (CC6)
Best Health Story – Keville Frederick (GIS)
Best Human Interest – Eugenia Peters (GBN)
Best News Story – Chearvon Benjamin (MTV)
Best Political – Chearvon Benjamin (MTV)
Best Tourism Story – Annette Moore (GIS)
In addition, two long-standing service awards were presented to Kimberlain Mills and Trevor Thwaites.
