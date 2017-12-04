Media Workers Rewarded For Their Work

12 categories were awarded at the 10th Annual Digicel/MWAG awards on Sunday December 3rd 2017.

These are the winners:

Best Agriculture Story – Abigeil McIntyre (GIS)

Business Story – Abigeil McIntyre (GIS)

Best Parliament Story – Gerard Joseph (MTV)

Best Sports Story – Tonnia St. Louis Lawrence (MTV)

Current Affairs/Feature Program – Annette Moore (GIS)

Best Entertainment Story – Rickisha St. Louis (GIS)

Best Feature Story – Gennil Reuben (CC6)

Best Health Story – Keville Frederick (GIS)

Best Human Interest – Eugenia Peters (GBN)

Best News Story – Chearvon Benjamin (MTV)

Best Political – Chearvon Benjamin (MTV)

Best Tourism Story – Annette Moore (GIS)

In addition, two long-standing service awards were presented to Kimberlain Mills and Trevor Thwaites.

13 total views, 10 views today