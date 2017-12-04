Martin Collins Caught With Drugs At MBIA

A 36 year old British national who was nabbed at the Maurice Bishop International Airport with a quantity of cocaine has pleaded guilty to the charge of trafficking in a controlled drug.

Martin Collins was apprehended while awaiting an outbound flight to London-Gatwick Airport on Monday 27th November, 2017 after one of his suitcases, revealed a false compartment, with suspicious packages.

Collins who has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons is due to be sentenced on Friday 8th December 2017.

