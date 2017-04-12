Grenada Government Says Thank To All After Successful Invitational

The Government of Grenada extends hearty commendations to all those who played a part in ensuring the success of the historic Grenada Invitational, staged at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium last Saturday.

The government has sent out a special release showing its appreciation to the Local Organising Committee and all who worked assiduously to make the games a reality.

It’s believed Grenada entered the history books as one of the smallest nations to stage an international Area Permit Meet in athletics.

Equally important, the government is thanking the more than 7,000 persons who ensured that the event was sold out, as well as the thousands who supported the games by viewing live on ESPN television and local GIS TV, across Grenada and the Diaspora.

The Grenada Government further salutes all athletes for outstanding performances; the security for the role they played in ensuring that Grenada remains a safe and secure place to have fun; and the service providers, as well as all the volunteers who gave their time to the success of the event.

It further puts on notice its tremendous contribution in providing support for the Grenada Invitational, which it says is in the interest of nation-building and the portrayal of Grenada to the World.

