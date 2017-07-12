Ezra Phillip Is Missing

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Ezra Phillip aka “Noel” or “Butcher” 39 year old of Annandale, St. George.

Phillip was last seen by relatives about 12:00 noon on Saturday 8th July, 2017.

Anyone seeing Ezra Phillip or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2245; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

