Drug And Ammunition Seized And Men Charged

On Friday 28th July, 2017 a traffic check was conducted by Officers attached to the Central Division in the Grand Etang area where a search was conducted on a vehicle driven by Rohan Modeste, 24 years old, Beach Attendant of Mont Tout, St. George and another occupant Ryan Grainger, 30 years old, Bus Conductor of Belmont, St. George. A total of 44lbs of cannabis and one hundred (100) rounds of .22 ammunition were discovered. Both men were charged for the offences of possession of a controlled drug, trafficking of a controlled drug and possession of ammunition. The vehicle was kept for further investigations.

Also on the 28th July, 2017 a LIAT Quick Pak, destined for Antigua was intercepted at the Maurice Bishop International Airport where a package containing 2 ½ lbs of cannabis was discovered. Police investigation continue into the discovery.

Meanwhile, another search carried out by Officers attached to Drug Squad at a house in New Street, Gouyave, St. John on Saturday 29th July, 2017 where .97 grams of cannabis was found. The occupants Dwight Bibby, 41 year old, Vincentian was charged for the offences of Possession of a Controlled drug, Possession of a Controlled Drug with intent to supply and conspiracy to traffic a controlled drug. Kendell Blackman, 20 years old self employed of Woburn, St. Georges was also charged for Possession of a Controlled Drug.

3 total views, 3 views today