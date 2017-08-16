COP: “Carnival 2017 Was Relatively Quiet”

Acting Commissioner of Police Winston James wishes to thank the general public for their cooperation and expresses gratitude to the masqueraders for the high level of discipline displayed, especially Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

Ag. COP James also commends the members of the Royal Grenada Police Force for their dedication to duty and the professional manner in which they carried out their duty that contributed to a safe Carnival period. Officers who have worked the Carnival period have been rewarded with three (3) days off.

Apart from minor infractions of the law requiring police intervention and a few reports of vehicles being broken into Carnival 2017 was relatively quiet.

The RGPF is appealing to persons with information that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrators involved in the vehicle break-ins to contact the nearest police station or police emergency at 911.

