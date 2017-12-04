Anesha Mitchell Is Missing

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating a 17 year old student who left her home on Friday 24th November, 2017 dressed for school and has failed to return since.

Anesha Mitchell of Beausejour, St. George was last seen by relatives about 7:00 a.m. on the day she left her home. She is about five feet six inches tall, medium built and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Anesha or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Central Police Station at 440 2245; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

