53 Year Old Charged With Murder

Fitzroy “Jessie” St. Louis, a 53-year- old, of Grand Anse Valley, St. George has been
charged with non-capital murder in the weekend death of Marcus Alexander.
Alexander, 33, also of Grand Anse Valley succumbed to injuries sustained as a
result of a stab wound to the chest, following an altercation with the accused
that occurred sometime after 11:00 p.m. in their home-town on Friday (26th May,
2017) night.
An autopsy report stated that he died as a result of cardiac tamponade.
St. Louis will appear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 30th
May, 2017.
