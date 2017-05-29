53 Year Old Charged With Murder

Fitzroy “Jessie” St. Louis, a 53-year- old, of Grand Anse Valley, St. George has been

charged with non-capital murder in the weekend death of Marcus Alexander.

Alexander, 33, also of Grand Anse Valley succumbed to injuries sustained as a

result of a stab wound to the chest, following an altercation with the accused

that occurred sometime after 11:00 p.m. in their home-town on Friday (26th May,

2017) night.

An autopsy report stated that he died as a result of cardiac tamponade.

St. Louis will appear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 30th

May, 2017.

