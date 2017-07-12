14 Year Old Devrol Thomas Is Missing

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 14 year old Devrol Thomas of Mt. Gay, St. George.

Devrol was last seen by relatives between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday 9th July, 2017. At the time he was wearing a grey and white stripe jersey, a white stripe jeans pants with a grey and white slippers. He is about five feet four inches tall, slim built and dark in complexion.

Anyone seeing Devrol or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact South Saint George Police Station at 444 4454/1535; Central Police Station at 440 2245; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

