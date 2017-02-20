Three Children Seriously Hurt In Darvey Bus Mishap

NEWS REACHING US IS THAT there was a vehicular mishap in St. Patrick this morning, which left three children in a serious condition.

The incident occurred somewhere around minutes to eight this morning.

The children, between the ages of 8 and 17, were among 16 passengers, mostly of school-age, travelling in a bus to their institutions of learning.

The bus, on the Davey Public road somewhere in the vicinity of Prospect encountered problems going up a hill and subsequently the engine failed.

The bus began to roll backwards down the hill and the driver chose to bank it up, but only to hit a light pole that caused the bus to flip over in the process.

Several of them were injured…some, including the driver received minor injuries.

We were told that three were in a serious condition.

Those receiving minor injuries were treated at the St. Patrick Health Centre, while the passengers deemed to be seriously hurt were taken to the Princess Alice hospital and then transported to the General Hospital, St. George’s.

