Police Officer Charged With 2 Counts Of Corruption

A police officer allegedly involved in a driver’s license scam has been charged with two counts of corruption by a public officer and three counts of making false entries.

Eymon Lewis, 28 years of La Digue, St. Andrew was arrested and charged at the weekend.

He appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court today (Monday 6th March, 2017) and was granted bail in the sum of fifty thousand dollars with two sureties. He also has to report to the Grenville police station every day.

Officer Lewis is due back in court on May 9th 2017.

Police investigations continue.

43,777 total views, 46 views today