9 mm Pistol With 2 Rounds Of Ammunition Seized

In an operation conducted earlier today (Friday 13th January, 2017) by members of the RGPF, Ashanda Alexander of Darbeau, St. George was arrested for possession of 1 ½ pounds of compressed marijuana.

Meanwhile Marcus Edwards of Gouyave, St. John was also arrested for 5-wrapped portion and 1 hand role marijuana cigarette. At Gouyave in another police related operation carried out, 1 bale of marijuana, 9 mm pistol with 2 rounds of Ammunition were discovered.

Damian Depradine of the Carenage St George was also arrested for possession of 2-ounce of marijuana and 1 ½ ounce of Cocaine.

Christopher Fraser of Sauteurs, St. Patrick was arrested and charged for having dangerous dogs to wit, pit bulls.

Wayne Williams of Concord, St. John was arrested and charged at Her Majesty’s Prison for possession of 1.5 ounce of cocaine.

Police investigations continue.

