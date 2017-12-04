5 year old Debbie-Ann Dominic Is Missing

Police are seeking the assistance of the general public in locating 15 year old Debbie-Ann Dominic of La Femme, St. David.

Debbie-Ann left her home on Saturday 2nd December, 2017 about 6:30 p.m.

She is about four feet in height and medium built.

Anyone seeing Debbie-Ann or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact St. David Police Station at 444 6224; CID at 440 3921; Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

