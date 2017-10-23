Waggy T Super Knockout Kicked Off On Saturday

Paradise F C International claimed the title of Champion of Champions after defeating Canaries F C from St. Lucia at the opening of 9th Annual Waggy T Super Knockout Football Tournament held at the National Football Stadium on Saturday, 21st October 2017.

Captain Jake Rennie scored the opening goal for Paradise F C in the 6th minute against the St. Lucians. The second goal came in the 15th minute of the boot of Canaries F C player Peter James.

Both teams were awarded medals and trophies. Paradise also won three thousand dollars in cash.

Meanwhile, Eagles Super Strikers topped Police Sports Club in the first match of the Tournament.

Police Sports Club 1 – 2 Eagles Super Strikers

Shammuah Mark 15’ (PSC), Jose Mc Intosh 37’ & 68’ (ESS)

The event culminated with live performances by new sensation Veshon from Jamaica, the N’ fectus Band, Candle and Dash from Grenada.

