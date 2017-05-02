Grenada/Soca Warriors Draw

In case you would have missed it, Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada in their football friendly last Saturday night played to a 2-all draw in an encounter of toughness and a display of football skill.

Grenada opened the scoring in the first half and went to the interval 1 goal to nil, but the Soca Warriors bounced back in the second half in a more aggressive mood, netting two goals, until the 86th minute.

Grenada equalized through a Jake Rennie, Darren Modoo/Saydrel Lewis combination that mesmerized the Trinidad and Tobago defense.

The Grenada team performance was a Ram Folkes magic against the odds.

In the opening game, Paradise FC International got the better of GBSS 4-1 in the GFA Under-19 final.

360 total views, 360 views today