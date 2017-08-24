Grenada Swimmers Satisfied With Goodwill Performance

All swimmers who represented Grenada at the recently-held 23rd Edition of the Goodwill Swim Meet held in Guyana are reported to have achieved personal best times in the majority of the events.

The 8-member team is said to have performed creditably in the many categories including the 9 to 10 age group for girls and boys, the 13 to 14 girls and boys and 15 to 17 boys.

Grenada is said to have successfully lobbied for Goodwill membership at the meet, which was unanimously accepted by the member countries.

It means Grenada is expected to host the meet in the next five years.

The Goodwill meet is one of the premiere development swim events in the region, in preparation for higher level competitions.

