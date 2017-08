Grenada’s National Under-15 football team records a victory in the CONCACAF tournament in Florida.

They are among 28 teams in action today.

Grenada was featured in a two-nil encounter against St. Marteen.

In their last outing the Spice boys U-15 team was locked 2-all against Dominica.

Grenada had lost its first game to Antigua/Barbuda 1 goal to 4.

Grenada is on 4 points in the group.

