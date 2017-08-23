GFA Cup Into Semi-Final Stage

Football fans in Grenada will know later this evening the teams making it to the GFA Cup final Saturday.

It’s semi-final night at the Fond Recreation ground.

Hard Rock comes up against Shamrock in the first encounter at 6pm, followed by St. John’s Sports and Camerhogne FC.

In the quarter finals Hard Rock defeated Eagles Super Strikers 3-nil; Shamrock beat SAAB 6-5 on penalty kicks; Camerhogne FC put aside CLASS Herb Roots 9-nothing and St. John Sports, after a nil-all tie at regulation with Hurricanes, won 6-5 from the penalty spot.

The new GFA entrant Camerhogne FC has had a goal-spree season thus far.

