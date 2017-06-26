GFA 2017 Premier League Results

In Premier League matches on the week-end, the first round for the season; there were wins for Hurricanes, Mt. Rich, St. John’s Sports and Hard Rock.

Hurricanes, bouncing back from a rather poor season last year, got on top newly-promoted TAMCC b 2 goals to nil yesterday at the Roy St. John playing field.

The goals were scored one in each half from Rickel Augustine and Kriston Julien respectively.

Two goals in the first half and one in the second saw Mt. Rich through to the end 3-nothing against Chantimelle.

The goals were scored by Claude and Otis James in the first period and Courtney Francis on the brink of regulation time.

St. John’s Sports got 4, QPR 1; and at Plains, after a goaless first half, Hard Rock took command and beat Eagles Super Strikers 2-nil.

