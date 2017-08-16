Warning Of Counterfeit EC Currency In Circulation

The general public is advised to be on the lookout for counterfeit Eastern Caribbean Currency 50 and 100 dollar notes presently in circulation in Grenada

The 50-dollar note bears serial numbers VM033672 and the 100-dollar note bears serial numbers SR380132.

The public is urged to exercise utmost vigilance and caution when doing business. Small business operators such as bus drivers, taxi operators, shop keepers, vendors and the likes are urged to be on their guard.

Persons coming in contact with any counterfeit note are advised to contact the Financial Intelligence Unit at 435 2373/4 or the police immediately.

Persons are reminded that it is a criminal offense to have in their possession or pass on counterfeit money.

