Wanted man Javid Glasgow was captured in the town of St. George on Saturday 25th March, 2017.

The 18-year-old Calliste resident who appeared before the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court today (March 27th) on a charge of robbery with violence has been remanded to prison.

He will reappear in Court on April 7th 2017.

