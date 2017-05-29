Valve Regulation To Take Effect Due To Dry Season

ADVISORY: MARDIGRAS WATER SYSTEM UNDER VALVE REGULATION

Monday May 29th, 2017: The National Water and Sewerage Authority wishes to advise consumers served by the Mardigras Water System that due to the effects of the dry season, it has become necessary to implement a valve regulation schedule

effective Tuesday May 30th, 2017 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

Affected Communities: Mardigras, Antoine Hill, St. Paul’s, Berrotte, Cobo Town, Bay Gardens, Africa, Mt. Parnassus, Morne Delice, Old Westerhall

TIMES WATER WILL BE AVAILABLE – DAILY

5:00 A.M. TO 9:00 A.M

4:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.m.

EFFECTIVE DATE

Tuesday: May 30th, 2017

Please be advised that the information provided is based on the current water levels and it is expected to change without prior notice depending on availability of supply.

The Authority continues to monitor the water system and its capacity to meet demand and will keep affected consumers fully aware of their supply status as information becomes available.

Consumers are encouraged to collect and store water in clean covered containers prior to the interruption in supply. They are also advised to manage their supply taking into consideration the needs of their families and pets.

