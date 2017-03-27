Three Hundred And Forty Six Pounds Of Cannabis Seized

A joint maritime anti-drug operation involving the RGPF Coast Guard Unit, St. Vincent Coast Guard Unit and Union Island Police resulted in the confiscated three hundred and forty six pounds of cannabis on Frigate Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The operation which took place on Friday 24th March, 2017 began just after 3:00 p.m in the waters of Gunpoint, Carriacou, when the Grenada Coast Guard tried to intercept a speed boat.

Police investigations continue.

