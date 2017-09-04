Temporary School Schedule Interruptions

The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development hereby informs the public that there will be interruptions to the start date for some schools and, in some cases, temporary relocation of students, as the Ministry resolves various issues and school improvement projects begin, at several institutions.

St. George’s Methodist Primary and Park View Pre-school, will reopen on Monday, Sep. 11, 2017, as a result of ongoing renovations to a retaining at the back of the school.

Staff and students of Constantine Methodist School, in St. George, will return to school as Sept. 18, 2017, due to ongoing refurbishment work on the school.

Holy Cross Catholic School (Munich) will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, due to ongoing refurbishment work on the school.

Staff and students of St. Andrew’s Anglican Primary School, Samaritan Presbyterian School and theGrenada Christian Academy, will return to school as scheduled on Sept. 4, 2017. Although refurbishment work is outstanding for these schools, the principals and staff have agreed to facilitate the reopening of school, pending the commencement of work.

The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience caused, as a result of these above mentioned situations and resulting delays, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding in this regard, as it aims to provide adequate learning environments for the nation’s children.

