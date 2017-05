Teron Moses, a 24-year-old of Marli, St. Patrick has remanded to prison following his appearance at the St. George’s Magistrate Court of Friday 26th May, 2017 on charges of two-counts of housebreaking and stealing, one-count of attempted to commit a crime to wit stealing and one-count of praedial larceny.

Moses is due to reappear at Sauteurs Magistrate Court on June 1st 2017.

