Social Development Minister Issues Statement On Ariel’s Death

Social Development Minister, Delma Thomas, in a statement on Ariel’s death says the unimaginable sexual abuse and senseless killing of another of the nation’s children are occurrences now too regular.

The Nation, she says must not remain silent in the face of unspeakable evil, since the death of Ariel run alien to societal values.

She admits that while the Government is set to budget even more again for child protection in the coming period; and while stronger legislation has been drafted to take tougher stances against abusers, “it just won’t be enough until our collective consciences are shaken, and we as a people find the resolve to take back our communities”.

She went on to state, and I quote, “It is not enough for us to shrug our shoulders and dismiss it as the way of the world. Our nation must establish its own creed of virtue and righteousness that transcends religion, politics and social strata.” Unquote.

The Social Development Minister declared fresh proposals are before Cabinet this week for additional measures including the establishment of a child sexual abuse registry that will be part of the wave against this trend.

Officials and counselors from the Ministry of Social Services have been in touch with the family of Ariel, Mrs. Thomas says, as they continue to provide all the necessary support in the circumstances and that hose services will continue as long as they’re needed.

