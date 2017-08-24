Saharan Dust Posing No Visibility Problems At This Time

A report out is that Saharan dust is once again in the Caribbean area, particularly around Grenada and other Eastern Caribbean islands.

Atmospheric conditions are being monitored as the Saharan dust makes its way in the region.

It comes from the Sahara desert in Africa, which is to the east of Grenada and the flow in these parts would be basically because of the wind being the conduit for its spread.

It’s nothing to raise any alarm, except to say that in Trinidad and Tobago, the Met Service there has sent out a warning for persons with asthma and other respiratory illnesses or allergies to take necessary precaution.

As the Trinidad and Tobago Met Service puts it the dust concentration was supposedly high today, with mild to moderate amounts forecast to linger into the weekend.

Here in Grenada, over the past few years, the Saharan dust has been spotted to be prevalent throughout, unlike its long-time seasonal approach.

The general view is that it maybe nothing to worry about, except when it reduces visibility.

Currently, looking at the atmosphere in the Spice Isle the Saharan dust is not hindering visibility.

