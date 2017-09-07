Safety Of Grenadian Students In Cuba

With Irma heading up the islands our Grenadian students in Cuba are being advised to store water and to the necessary preparedness measures.

The Embassy of Grenada in Cuba says it has gotten in contact with all their students, and are in constant touch with Prime Minister and the Minister for Education at home.

Ambassador Charles says some students have already been moved to buildings that are safer.

The Embassy says it also has a contingency plan in place to relocate students in case they are unable to be housed in their universities for a period of time.

She says they will continue to work along with the relevant authorities in Cuba and Grenada to ensure the safety of all the students.

