Police Provide update On Eslyn Andall’s Death

The Royal Grenada Police Force wishes to thank the general public and the media for their support in the search for Miss Eslyn Andall.

The RGPF greatly appreciates the outpouring of support and the efforts of all those who worked tirelessly and many times late into the night during the search.

We are deeply saddened at the outcome and share in the loss of the bereaved family; we offer our prayers and sincere condolences.

Miss Andall’s body was retrieved from the waters of Halifax Harbor (Perseverance, St. George) on Friday 7th July, 2017 sometime after 3:00 p.m.

An autopsy performed on July 8th 2017 revealed that she died as a result of trauma to the head; injuries that are consistent with a fall.

May perpetual light shine upon her.

