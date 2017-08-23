Police Officer On Bail For Indecent Assault

Grenada Police have confirmed that a high-ranking member of the force is on eight thousand dollars bail, after being charged for indecent assault.

It followed internal investigations earlier this week over the conduct of the Officer, whose name was not officially disclosed.

Reliable sources, however, point in the direction of Inspector Clevroy Antoine.

The Officer, according to the CRD, was arrested and charged today and his application for bail granted to the tune of eight thousand dollars with one surety.

Information regarding the investigation has been making the rounds on social media over the past 24 hours.

