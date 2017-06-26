Police Investigate Death at Mental Institution

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Mt. Gay Psychiatric Hospital that occurred on Saturday 24th June, 2017 about 5:00 a.m.

A post mortem performed today (June 26th, 2017) revealed that Anthony Alexander, 49 years, of Laura Land, St. David died from strangulation.

He was allegedly strangled by another inmate at the said Hospital.

At the time of his death Alexander was warded at the Rathdune Unit of the institution. Rathdune is there area where first time patience requiring psychiatric treatment are housed.

