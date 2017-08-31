PM Announces Changes To His Cabinet

Two newcomers have been given portfolios in the latest Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister, Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell.

In an Address to the Nation last evening, Dr. Mitchell noted the inclusion of former teacher, Kate Lewis, and Attorney, Kindra Mathurine Stewart, into the fold of his administration.

Both women have been endorsed on the NNP’s list of caretakers, as the political organization prepares for general elections.

Dr. Mitchell speaks of renewal, especially as it concerns the question of retirement of key figures like Elvin nimrod, Roland Bhola and Senator Brenda Hood…the latter who will be replaced in the Upper Chamber of Parliament.

The culture portfolio of which Mrs. Hood was in charge will now fall in the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the responsibility of Dr. Clarice Modeste.

Anthony Boatswain moves from being Minister for Education to be the new Minister of Sports and to be assisted by Senator Pamela Moses, responsible for Youth.

Oliver Joseph is the Minister of Labour and Cooperatives.

The Prime Minister takes up the portfolios of Economic Development and Religious Affairs.

Dr. Mitchell is of the view that young people, and especially women, have a greater role to play in the country’s development.

80 total views, 48 views today