Notice From The Police

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force is advising the public that due to the closure of the Lance Bridge, at Gouyave, St. John, the driving License Examination will be suspended until the re-opening of the bridge.

In view of this, practical and theoretical Examinations will be conducted at the Anglican, Pastoral Centre, St. Mark.

They will begin on Thursday September 7, and every Thursday thereafter.

The RGPF is asking for understanding on this matter.

