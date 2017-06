New Hampshire (St. George) resident Raphael Telesford who was reported missing has been found.

Telesford was found about 10:00 a.m. Saturday 24th June, 2017 in Constantine, St. George and is currently warded at the Mt. Gay Hospital.

The Royal Grenada Police Force thanks the general public and the media for their continued support and assistance.

