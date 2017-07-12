Ministry of Tourism and Partners Complete Concord Waterfalls Enhancement

(St. George’s, Grenada) 11th July 2017— The Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Tourism, continues to make every effort to enhance and to improve safety at our various attraction and recreational sites. As such, work was recently completed at the Concord Waterfall to improve the experience for both locals and visitors, particularly as it relates to safety at the site.

Through collaboration with our various stakeholders improvements included installation of new railings and the erection of a multilingual sign which serves to remind all users to exercise a level of responsibility and safety when enjoying the falls.

Adding to the enhancement and safety of the premier tourist attraction is the inclusion of two inflatable lifeguard rings to assist in cases of emergency. While the physical and safety amenities have been upgraded, quality service delivery will also be addressed. The Concord Waterfalls has been declared a vending zone, therefore the Ministry of Tourism and the Quality Assurance Department of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) will work towards licensing vendors in keeping with industry standards.

Speaking on the enhancement at Concord, Tourism Minister Hon. Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen said, “We at the Ministry of Tourism are focused on improving our attractions for visitors and locals to enjoy and Concord Waterfalls enhancement was on our list of priorities for 2017”.

The GTA, National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) and Mandoo Tours assisted in this project through logistical, technical and material support. GTA CEO Patricia Maher said, “ We were delighted to assist the Ministry of Tourism in this project. Continued enhancement of our tourism products is key and partnerships are the best way to achieve this goal.”

Visitors to the Concord Waterfalls are encouraged to enjoy the attraction in a responsible manner, ensuring that they properly dispose of litter in provided bins. We want everyone to enjoy our bountiful waterfalls in Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean.

