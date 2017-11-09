Men Arrested for Livestock Theft

Two St. David residents charged in connection with the stealing of six sheep have been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Liston Bubb, 46, Laborer of Belle Vue was charged with two counts of stealing after two farmers reported their animals, three each, missing while Che Alexander a 35 year old Farmer of La Tante, was charged with two counts of receiving after the animals were found in his possession.

Bubb and Alexander are due to return to Court on Friday 17th November, 2017.

