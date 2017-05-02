May Day Weekend Of Accidents

26 road traffic accidents were recorded over the long May Day weekend; three of which were serious and one fatal.

Of the serious accidents two involved motorcycles with one occurring at Lagoon Road on the morning of Sunday 30th April. The other accident occurred on May 1st 2017, in Mt. Camel, St. Andrew, while another accident occurred at Calivigny, St. George.

Three persons, including a female have been hospitalized from these accidents.

The lone fatal accident occurred on Friday 28th April along the Calivigny public road resulting in the death of 13 year old Donte Felix, Student, of Paradise, St. Andrew. Police await the autopsy report which will be released at a later date.

Following an incident at the weekend, Terrance Alexander, 25 years, of La Borie, St. George will appear at the Gouyave Magistrate’s Court on May 3rd 2017 to answer to a charge of rape.

Also appearing in Court on May 3rd 2017 is Peterson Mitchell, 42 years, resident of Maran, (St. George), Mitchell will appear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge of non-capital murder following an incident that occurred on April 26th.

Meanwhile, a resident of Gouyave, St. John is currently in police custody assisting police with investigations into a stabbing incident that occurred on the weekend in St. Mark.

1,915 total views, 1,915 views today