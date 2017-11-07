Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing

A St. Andrew resident who appeared before the Grenville Magistrate’s Court today on a slew of housebreaking and stealing charges has been sentenced to four years in jail.

Kenton Alexander, 34 years, of Mt. Horne pleaded guilty to all five counts of housebreaking and stealing, in a major breakthrough by Grenville Police.

Meanwhile a 30-year-old woman who was jointly charged with Alexander on one of the counts has had her matter adjourned.

Risha Rose Charles is due back in court on 11th December.

193 total views, 12 views today