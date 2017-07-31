Man Charged in Weekend Stabbing Incident

Tess Mc Queen, a 31 years, Laborer of Creighton, St. George has been charged with the offence of grievous harm to another St. George resident.

The incident which occurred at Creighton, St. George left a St. George resident nursing stab wounds at the General Hospital.

Tess Mc Queen who appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court this morning 31st July, 2017 to answer the charge was placed on bail in the sum of twenty thousand dollars ($20,000.00) with two sureties. He is due to reappear in Court on Monday 6th November 2017.

