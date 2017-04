A St. George resident who appeared before the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court today (March 27th) on a slew on sex crimes has been remanded to Prison.

Ernest Blackman, 43, Mechanic of Jean Anglais, will reappear in Court on April 13th, 2017.

He has been charged with 20 counts of indecent assault.

