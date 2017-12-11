Major Arrests Made By Police

Several persons were arrested and charged over the weekend as the RGPF beefs up its security into the yuletide season.

Amongst them were Verlan Williams, 34 years, Farmer of Happy Hill, St. George who has been charged for the offenses of causing harm and causing grievous harm.

Other persons charged for causing harm were St. David residents, Dwight Johnson, 25 years of Windsor Forest, and Elis Brathwaite, 31 years, of Marlmount.

Charges of wounding were laid against Jacob Williams of Morne Delice, St. David and Joel Francis of St. Peter’s Street, Gouyave, St. John, Francis was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Westley Bubb, 19, of Richmond Hill, St. George was jointly charged with a seventeen year old for the offense of robbery with violence

St. Andrew residents, Jeron George, 19, of Telescope was charged for damage to property while a charge of stealing was laid against Shawn Cato, 47, of Upper St. John’s.

Another St. Andrew resident, Fitzroy Maitland, 32 years, Fisherman of Soubise was slapped with three counts of sexual assault to a minor while two counts of rape were laid against Patrick Buddy, a 44 year old Mason of La Taste, St. Patrick.

