Kite Flying – A Major Issue For Lidar Topographical Survey

The company carrying out the Topographical Survey of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique says it’s experiencing difficulty in effectively accessing certain areas, due to the flying of kites along the flight path.

The Survey of which began earlier this month is said to be nearing completion.

Persons in Mardigras, Grenville, La Filette, Mt. Horne, Sauteurs, Mt. Rich and surrounding areas are especially required to take note.

In this regard, the Government of Grenada is requesting that the flying of kites in the specific areas be discontinued immediately.

The Topographical Survey is expected to be completed, by the end of this week November 25.

250 total views, 56 views today