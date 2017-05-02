Kick Em-Jenny Continues To Produce Multiple Earthquakes

St. George’s Grenada, Tuesday 2nd May, 2017: The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) continues to collaborate with the Seismic Research Centre (SRC), University of the West Indies to monitor activities at the Kick em’ Jenny (KeJ) under water Volcano.

According to the latest Advisory from SRC, Nadma was advised that during the period 10:41 a.m. on 1st May – 00:20 a.m. on 2nd May, the

activity rate associated with the Kick-’em-Jenny volcano has persisted at

about the same level being seen since the eruption of 29th April, with 40

volcanic earthquakes recorded.

The largest magnitude event at 4.0, so far,

was associated with the eruption. The events currently being seen are in

the magnitude range 1.5-2.4.

It should be noted that there is nothing to

indicate, at this stage, that this volcanic episode is declining.

The alert level remains YELLOW. The YELLOW alert level means that vessels should observe a 1.5 km/0.93 mile exclusion zone. However, as a precautionary measure, the marine community is advised to continue observing the secondary exclusion zone of 5 km/3.1 miles. The SRC has advised that heightened alert is necessary for the exclusion zone.

The general population is reminded that the official advisories on this matter, and all other disaster related matters will come directly from the National Disaster Management Agency.

NaDMA wishes to remind the general public about the responsible use of social media.

The population can rest assured that SRC continues to monitor the system and NaDMA will continue to liaise with SRC and provide updates as the activity warrants.

1,944 total views, 1,944 views today