Historic Moment for Pure Carriacou at Children’s Carnival Frolic 2017

The words of William Shakespeare filled the National Stadium on Saturday 5th August as the Carriacou Junior Shakespeareans brought the work of the English playwright to life at the 2017 Children’s Carnival Frolic.

It was a historic moment for the Spicemas event as for the first time a group of young Shakespeareans were able to participate, showcasing one of Carriacou’s most popular cultural expressions.

The trip for the five young masqueraders to the mainland was made possible by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), which also funded a Shakespeare Mas workshop in primary schools to keep the tradition alive. Since February, students in Carriacou have been learning about the significance of the masquerade, the mode of dress and how one properly recites the lines.

Accompanying the group was bandleader Glenroy Boatswain. Following the performance he said, “The boys wished they could have stayed on stage longer.” He further stated, “It is a joy to work with them because they are enthusiastic and grasp the lines very quickly.”

On Carnival Tuesday in Carriacou, bands from Mt. Royal and Brunswick converge to excitedly challenge each other for bragging rights as to who recites their lines the best. This spectacle usually draws people from all over the island.

GTA CEO Patricia Maher said, “ The GTA is happy to do its part to keep such an iconic cultural expression alive by ensuring it is passed on to the next generation in Carriacou and showcasing it to the public on the mainland.”

